MUMBAI: Given the varied recovery in revenues and expenditures of 19 state governments in Q1 FY22, their combined fiscal balances have reported a deterioration when compared to pre-covid levels, rating agency Icra said on Thursday.

Aditi Nayar, chief economist, Icra Ltd, said fiscal data reported by the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) for 19 state governments for Q1 FY22 reveals that their combined revenue receipts in the quarter were only 2% higher than the pre-covid level of ₹4.3 trillion. The recovery in receipts was led by non-tax revenues, even as own taxes and central tax devolution trailed the level witnessed in Q1 FY20, said Nayar.

“Simultaneously, the revenue spending of the 19 state governments increased by a sharper 14% to ₹4.9 trillion in Q1 FY22 from the pre-covid level of ₹4.3 trillion, possibly reflecting higher social sector spending amid the second wave of covid-19. Given the permission to continue construction activities with some restrictions, the capital spending by the 19 state governments recovered to ₹0.6 trillion in Q1 FY22, exceeding the pre-pandemic level of Q1 FY20 by a heartening, albeit mild 2.6%," said Nayar.

Accordingly, to Nayar, the combined revenue balance of 19 states slipped into a deficit of Rs0.5 trillion in Q1 FY22, in contrast to the small surplus of Rs0.1 trillion in Q1 FY20. Moreover, their fiscal deficit has nearly doubled to Rs1.1 trillion in Q1 FY22 from the pre-covid level of ₹0.6 trillion in Q1 FY20.

Icra noted that states' own tax revenues ( in Q1 FY22 trailed the pre-covid levels by 3%, on account of stamps and registrations (S&R), and excise duty collections, even as sales tax and state goods and services tax (SGST) exceeded their pre-covid levels.

