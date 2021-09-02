States' fiscal balances remain weaker than pre-covid levels in Q1, says Icra

Aditi Nayar, chief economist, Icra Ltd, said fiscal data reported by the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) for 19 state governments for Q1 FY22 reveals that their combined revenue receipts in the quarter were only 2% higher than the pre-covid level of ₹4.3 trillion. The recovery in receipts was led by non-tax revenues, even as own taxes and central tax devolution trailed the level witnessed in Q1 FY20, said Nayar.

