States’ fiscal deficit jumped by 78% after lockdown: RBI

Madhya Pradesh had a lower deviation due to the late announcement of the Budget, but ended with a deficit of 5.7%. Gujarat had the lowest revised fiscal deficit of 3.1%, followed by Jharkhand with 3.22%, Karnataka with 3.23%, Maharashtra with 3.29%, and Odisha with 3.49%. The widest revised fiscal deficit was recorded by Bihar at 6.8%, followed by Rajasthan at 6.1% and Chhattisgarh 6.5%. UP ended with a 4.2% fiscal deficit while Kerala reported 4.25%.