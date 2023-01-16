States’ fiscal health better: RBI

While states’ debt is budgeted to ease to 29.5% of GDP in FY23 as against 31.1% in FY21, it is still higher than the 20% recommended by the FRBM Review Committee, 2018, under the chairmanship of N.K. Singh, warranting prioritisation of debt consolidation, RBI said in its annual report that provides information, analysis and an assessment of the finances of state governments for FY23 against the backdrop of actual and revised/provisional accounts for FY21 and FY22, respectively.

