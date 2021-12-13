States have 51,000 crore provisional GST compensation dues

As per law, compensation for financial years FY18, FY19 and FY20 has already been paid. The economic impact of the pandemic has led to higher compensation requirement due to lower GST collection and at the same time lower collection of GST compensation cess. GST compensation of Rs. 1.3 trillion has been released to states and union territories to partly meet the compensation payable for FY21 as the amount in GST Compensation Fund was not adequate to meet the full compensation requirement.