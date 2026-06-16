New Delhi: Finances of Indian states are under strain, with rising debt levels and many breaching fiscal discipline norms, indicating greater borrowing pressures to meet spending needs.
States' liabilities rise to ₹90.5 tn in FY25, many breach fiscal gap limit: CAG
SummaryAs of 31 March 2025, total liabilities of states stood at ₹90.51 trillion, while outstanding public debt reached ₹75.52 trillion. Public debt has more than tripled over the past decade, rising from ₹23.92 trillion in 2015-16, reflecting growing borrowing requirements across states.
New Delhi: Finances of Indian states are under strain, with rising debt levels and many breaching fiscal discipline norms, indicating greater borrowing pressures to meet spending needs.
About the Author
Dhirendra Kumar is a seasoned policy reporter with about 20 years of experience in deep, on-ground reporting across key economic and governance sectors. His work spans finance, public expenditure, disinvestment, public sector enterprises, textiles, trade, consumer affairs, and agriculture, with a strong focus on uncovering structural policy shifts and their real-world impact.<br><br>Kumar has been awarded the Chaudhary Charan Singh Award for Excellence in Journalism in Agricultural Research and Development, recognising his contribution to reporting on critical issues in the farm sector. He has also been a recipient of a fellowship in international trade from the National Press Foundation, which has further strengthened his coverage of global trade dynamics and their implications for India.<br><br>Kumar is known for breaking complex policy developments into clear, accessible stories. His reporting focuses on uncovering under-reported trends, explaining policy shifts, and helping readers stay informed about developments that shape India’s economic landscape.
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