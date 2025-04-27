Economy
States’ liabilities under Centre’s 50-year interest-free loan scheme to exceed ₹3.5 trillion by FY25-end
SummaryIntroduced in 2020-21, the interest-free loan with a tenure of 50 years has played a vital role in stimulating capital spending by states and catalyzing the overall economy
New Delhi: The total outstanding liabilities of states under a special central government low-cost loan scheme is estimated to have exceeded ₹3.5 trillion by the end of FY25, two people familiar with the matter told Mint.
