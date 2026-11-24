New Delhi: State governments raised ₹7 trillion through market borrowings in the first nearly eight months of fiscal year 2027 (FY27), around 12.5% more than the ₹6.2 trillion raised in the year-earlier period. However, actual issuances were 12% below the amount planned, according to a report by rating agency Icra Ltd.

Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, and Karnataka accounted for nearly 62% of the incremental increase of ₹77,700 crore in state borrowings during the period, making them the largest contributors to the rise in market debt issuance, according to the report dated 23 November.

Actual borrowings fell short of the planned ₹7.9 trillion, largely because of a 20% shortfall in the fiscal first quarter (Q1FY27) and an 8% shortfall each in the second quarter and the third quarter so far.

The increase in state borrowings comes against the backdrop of the Centre's decision to lower its own market borrowing programme for FY27. In its revised borrowing plan announced in September, the government pegged gross market borrowings through dated securities at ₹15.99 trillion, down from the budget estimate of ₹17.2 trillion, reflecting lower borrowing requirements. The Centre's borrowing programme is separate from that of state governments.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has indicated that states and Union territories are expected to raise ₹3.61 trillion through market borrowings in the October-December quarter of FY27, according to its indicative borrowing calendar released on 1 October. The actual amount will depend on states' borrowing requirements, central government approvals and prevailing market conditions.

Auction yields ease In the latest auction held on 23 November, 12 states and one Union territory raised ₹29,700 crore, around 11% below the ₹33,600 crore indicated in the auction calendar. Tamil Nadu accounted for the largest share, raising ₹9,500 crore, or nearly 32% of the total.

The weighted average cut-off yield on state government securities (SGS) eased by three basis points to 8% from 8.03% in the previous week, indicating a marginal easing in states' borrowing costs.

However, the spread between the 10-year SGS yield and the corresponding central government bond yield widened marginally to 71 basis points from 70 basis points a week earlier, the report noted. The 10-year SGS yield declined to 7.92% on 23 November from 7.95% a week earlier, while the benchmark 10-year government security yield fell to 7.21% from 7.25%.

Some states also rejected or partially accepted bids in the latest auction. Chhattisgarh rejected bids worth ₹1,500 crore and Jharkhand ₹200 crore for their 12-21-year securities. Bihar partially accepted bids worth ₹942 crore against the indicated ₹1,000 crore, while Uttarakhand accepted around ₹626 crore against ₹1,100 crore for their 9-18-year securities.

Favouring longer-dated borrowings States continued to favour longer-dated borrowings, with nearly 69% of the total issuance raised through longer-tenor securities. Around 16% was raised through shorter-tenor papers and the remaining 15% through 10-year securities. The weighted average maturity of securities issued declined to 15 years from 16 years in the previous week.

Separately, five states, including Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh, will undertake switch auctions worth a combined ₹10,800 crore on 26 November, according to an RBI notification issued on 20 November. Tamil Nadu will account for the largest share at ₹3,000 crore.