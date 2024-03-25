Economy
States may not borrow as much as they wanted. But that may not be a problem.
Summary
- So far in FY24, states have raised about ₹9.76 trillion of the targeted ₹10.88 trillion, according to data from RBI
New Delhi: State development loans (SDL), or bonds issued by state governments to manage their revenue and fund their fiscal deficit, are unlikely to meet the target for FY24, much like last fiscal.
