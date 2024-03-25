States may not borrow as much as they wanted. But that may not be a problem.

An SDL is a bond that state governments issue and can be bought by mutual funds, pension funds, provident funds, commercial banks, insurance companies and even individual investors through an RBI platform. The RBI manages SDL issues and ensures that they are serviced by monitoring payment of interest and principal. SDLs offer interest rates that are usually higher than central government bonds and are considered risk-free since they are backed by a sovereign guarantee. The interest is paid twice a year, and the principal amount is repaid on maturity, which is usually 10 years but can also be issued with another maturity period.