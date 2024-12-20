Economy
States push for more fiscal room, seek expansionary Union budget
Summary
- Punjab and Kerala sought special financial packages including more loans, grants, and borrowing flexibility
State governments on Friday sought extra headroom for their borrowings and greater fiscal support for their capital expenditure from the Centre, while advocating an expansionary union budget for FY26 to arrest an economic slowdown and a weakening currency.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more