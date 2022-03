NEW DELHI : Many states have sought extension of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) compensation period beyond June 2022, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Monday.

These requests were made during the deliberations in GST Council and in letters addressed to the Central Government, the minister said in a written response to a Lok Sabha question.

GST laws guarantee compensation to states for revenue losses from the 2017 tax reform in the first five years of GST implementation from July 1, 2017. The shortfall is calculated assuming a 14% annual growth in GST collections by states over the base year of 2015-16. The 5-year period concludes in June 2022.

“During the transition period, the states’ revenue is protected at 14% per annum over the base year revenue of 2015-16. Central government is committed for GST compensation to states/union territories for five years as per the Constitutional provision," the statement said.

The government has already extended the collection of GST cess, but compensation has not been extended beyond 2022. The continued cess collection will help in servicing the debt raised from the market under a borrowing arrangement meant to give liquidity to states.

GST compensation for financial years FY18 to FY20 has already been paid to states. Since collections in the compensation fund were falling short of requirement, for FY21 and FY22, the Centre borrowed ₹1.10 trillion and ₹1.59 trillion respectively and passed it on to states as back-to-back loans. The compensation cess, levied on items like cars will continue to be collected till March 2026 to finance this debt.

