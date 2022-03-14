States seek GST compensation beyond five years: Nirmala Sitharaman

GST compensation for financial years FY18 to FY20 has already been paid to states. Since collections in the compensation fund were falling short of requirement, for FY21 and FY22, the Centre borrowed ₹1.10 trillion and ₹1.59 trillion respectively and passed it on to states as back-to-back loans. The compensation cess, levied on items like cars will continue to be collected till March 2026 to finance this debt.

