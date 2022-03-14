States seek GST compensation beyond five years: Nirmala Sitharaman

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
GST laws guarantee compensation to states for revenue losses from the 2017 tax reform in the first five years of GST implementation from July 1, 2017. The shortfall is calculated assuming a 14% annual growth in GST collections by states over the base year of 2015-16. The 5-year period concludes in June 2022.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
“During the transition period, the states’ revenue is protected at 14% per annum over the base year revenue of 2015-16. Central government is committed for GST compensation to states/union territories for five years as per the Constitutional provision," the statement said.
The government has already extended the collection of GST cess, but compensation has not been extended beyond 2022. The continued cess collection will help in servicing the debt raised from the market under a borrowing arrangement meant to give liquidity to states.
GST compensation for financial years FY18 to FY20 has already been paid to states. Since collections in the compensation fund were falling short of requirement, for FY21 and FY22, the Centre borrowed ₹1.10 trillion and ₹1.59 trillion respectively and passed it on to states as back-to-back loans. The compensation cess, levied on items like cars will continue to be collected till March 2026 to finance this debt.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!