States seek PLI, competitiveness index, credit rating for small firms

States seek PLI, competitiveness index, credit rating for small firms2 min read . 13 Jan 2023
State governments have requested the Centre to implement a production-linked incentive scheme for micro, small, and medium enterprises
State governments have requested the Centre to implement a production-linked incentive scheme for micro, small, and medium enterprises
State governments have requested the Centre to implement a production-linked incentive scheme for micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) and support state-run financial institutions in assisting MSMEs in hill regions, documents reviewed by Mint showed.
State governments have requested the Centre to implement a production-linked incentive scheme for micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) and support state-run financial institutions in assisting MSMEs in hill regions, documents reviewed by Mint showed.
States have called upon the Centre to incentivize biodegradable packaging products to aid MSMEs, and set up a competitive index and credit rating to increase access to funds. MSMEs have also sought a PLI scheme and funds to help explore overseas markets, noting that less than 1% of the 63 million MSMEs in India currently export.
States have called upon the Centre to incentivize biodegradable packaging products to aid MSMEs, and set up a competitive index and credit rating to increase access to funds. MSMEs have also sought a PLI scheme and funds to help explore overseas markets, noting that less than 1% of the 63 million MSMEs in India currently export.
A fund estimate of ₹3,000-4,000 crore needs to be created for identifying, supporting and giving a boost to MSMEs having the potential to become exporters, for competing in global markets and making them a part of global value chains," according to the India SME Forum, a member of the advisory panel, ministry of MSME.
“PLI scheme needs to be extended to MSMEs to identify and incentivize them to manufacture substitutes to products imported," it added.
Queries sent to the spokespeople for MSME and finance ministries remained unanswered until press time.
The Centre has introduced PLI schemes with an outlay of ₹2 trillion for 14 sectors.
The forum highlighted that the ₹20,000-crore credit guarantee scheme for subordinate debt launched in June 2020 to support stressed MSMEs is yet to attract a sizeable number of potential beneficiaries. “The beneficiary count has dropped 37% from a mere 473 in FY21 to 298 in FY22," it added.
The Centre must look at reducing import duty on gold to boost the gem and jewellery sector’s performance, said Colin Shah, managing director of Kama Jewelry and former head of the Gem Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC). He said the Union budget should consider bringing down the duty from 15% to 9% to provide relief to the industry.
“The jewellery industry needs special focus from the government as it is a huge exporter, creates huge employment opportunities, and is highly regulated," he added.
Gem and jewellery exports last month slipped over 19% due to weak consumer sentiments in the West. Moreover, the sector was hit by the Ukraine-Russia war as imports of the rough diamond from Russia plunged 40% in six months from March 2022.