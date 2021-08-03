States’ share of central govt taxes falls to lowest in 5 years

One reason for this lies in the fact that the central government has earned a lot of money over the last few years by raising the excise duty on petrol and diesel. But, at the same time, it has ensured that most of the excise duty earned is in the form of cess and surcharges, which it doesn’t need to share with the state governments. Currently, of the total excise duty of ₹32.90 per litre on petrol, the central government shares only 57 paise or 1.7% of the total amount with the state governments.