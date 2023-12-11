Economy
States told to increase cultivation of rabi onions as Centre battles shortages
Summary
- The Union agriculture department has written to state governments to increase cultivation of onion in non-traditional as well as irrigated areas to make up for production shortages of the crop during the monsoons
The Union government has directed states to increase the area allocated for onion cultivation during the rabi, or winter, season, in another effort to make up for shortages and contain prices of the food staple, according to two senior officials.
