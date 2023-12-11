States told to increase cultivation of rabi onions as Centre battles shortages

The Union government has directed states to increase the area allocated for onion cultivation during the rabi, or winter, season, in another effort to make up for shortages and contain prices of the food staple, according to two senior officials.

Erratic rains and extended dry spells hit onion production during the kharif and late kharif (monsoon sowing) seasons, making for a potentially hot button political issue with the national election due in a few months.

The government recently also banned onion exports to augment domestic supply and keep prices in check. Though the price of onion has eased in recent days, the government is on watch to not let it increase due to the tightness in supply, one of the officials said. Both the officials declined to be identified.

On Sunday, the all-India average retail price of onion was Rs55.4 a kg, down 6.2% from a month earlier, but 98% higher year-on-year, show data from the consumer affairs ministry.

The rabi season accounts for nearly nearly 80% of India’s total onion output.

The horticulture department and the agriculture ministry didn’t immediately reply to queries from Mint.

“Because of late rainfall in the kharif season and extended dry spells in late kharif, the area (of onion cultivation) came down. Some damage was also reported due to recent hailstorms," said the official mentioned above. “A team of officers from the agriculture and consumer affairs departments visited Karnataka two to three weeks ago and now they are in Maharashtra."

These two states are among the country’s top producers of onion.

Patchy monsoon and dry spells lowered onion cultivation area by nearly 96% year-on-year to 8.6 million hectares (mh) in Maharashtra, the top grower, in the 2023-24 kharif season. Production fell 94% year-on-year to 750,000 tonnes.

In Karnataka, the acreage fell by about 75% to around 11 mh and production by 43.3% than the previous Kharif season to 770,000 tonnes, according to agriculture ministry sources.

“There is a real concern about kharif and late kharif production. So far, the price has not increased further but the availability concern is still there," said the official quoted above. “Nothing is final on crop estimates… estimates are still coming… but so far what we have gathered is that the crop was significantly lower in both seasons."

The agriculture department has written to state governments to increase the cultivation of onion in non-traditional as well as in irrigated areas such as Ahmednagar, Solapur, Pune, and Beed, the official said.

“In terms of giving subsidies to farmers to encourage them to increase onion cultivation area, the government keeps procuring. Now the buffer target is 700,000 tonnes, and it has already procured 504,000 tonnes," the official added.

As per the government’s preliminary assessment, India may have produced 3 million tonnes (mt) and 1.5 mt of onion in the kharif and late kharif seasons, respectively, which was significantly lower than the 4.1 mt and 2.4 mt produced in the respective seasons last year.

In the previous rabi season, onion production was at 24.6 mt. Average monthly domestic consumption was 1.4-1.7 mt, but that may be lower now depending on the price.

In the 2022-23 crop year, India had produced 30 mt of onions.

The Union government has also written to the National Horticultural Research and Development Foundation to ensure sufficient planting materials for states.

States have been directed to also create additional storage facilities with farmers producers organisations under the Mission for Integrated Development of Horticulture to handle additional production.

Transplanting of rabi onion takes place between November and January, and harvesting starts from March. Traditionally, 900,000 hectares to 1 mh are dedicated for rabi onion in major producing states. Maharashtra accounts for about half of the area, of which 40% comes from Nashik district alone.