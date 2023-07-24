States witness sharp increase in per capita income during 2022-23

States witness sharp increase in per capita income during 2022-231 min read 24 Jul 2023, 07:29 PM IST
This surge reflects the states' efforts to promote inclusive growth and improve the standard of living for their citizens.
New Delhi: The financial year 2022-23 witnessed a significant boost in the per capita net state domestic product (NSDP) for several states, driven by a surge in economic activities across the country.
In a written reply in the Rajya Sabha, the minister of state with independent charge for MOSPI (Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation), Rao Inderjit Singh, said that the per capita NSDP at current prices recorded an impressive annual growth rate of approximately 13-15% in most states during the mentioned period.
Among the top-performing states, Madhya Pradesh witnessed the highest growth rate of 15.62% during the financial year. MP was followed by Rajasthan, which recorded a growth rate of 14.85%.
In addition, Andhra Pradesh displayed remarkable economic resilience, achieving a growth rate of 13.98%. And Karnataka followed closely with a robust growth rate of 13.57%, highlighting its strong economic performance.
Tamil Nadu, too, made significant strides in economic development, with a growth rate of 13.33%, underscoring the state’s efforts to foster a conducive environment for economic growth and prosperity.
The noteworthy surge in the per capita NSDP reflects the collective efforts made by these states to promote inclusive growth and uplift the standard of living for their citizens. The increase in economic activities across various sectors has played a pivotal role in propelling the states towards greater economic prosperity.