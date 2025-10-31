MoSPI weighs revamp of housing index in CPI, seeks stakeholder feedback
This proposal is part of a broader CPI base revision exercise aimed at making India’s primary inflation gauge more accurately reflect current household consumption patterns and price realities.
NEW DELHI : The ministry of statistics and programme implementation (MoSPI) on Thursday unveiled a discussion paper proposing significant changes to the way India measures housing inflation, a move that could reshape one of the most influential components of the Consumer Price Index (CPI).