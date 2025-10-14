Status quo: GST rates, structure to stay steady in near future; petroleum’s inclusion only after revenue gains show up
Policymakers aim to enhance fiscal relations and efficiency, monitoring state revenue trends. Future reforms, including petroleum product subsumption, will be considered once revenue growth from GST reforms is evident.
New Delhi: Central and state governments will retain the current framework of the indirect tax system and maintain the existing goods and services (GST) tax rates as they assess the impact of recent reforms on revenue collection growth before introducing further rate revisions or structural changes such as subsuming petroleum products, according to two people aware of internal discussions.