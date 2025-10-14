The three goals for the GST Council in the near future are simplification and streamlining of three aspects of GST—registration, refunds and tax returns, said the second person. A simplified GST return system will be rolled out from 1 November, added the person. Earlier this month, the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs issued an order authorising officers to grant 90% of tax refunds on a provisional basis in “low risk" cases.