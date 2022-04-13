Steel demand to grow at 7-8% in FY23; industry outlook positive: ICRA

Commenting on the industry trend, Jayanta Roy, senior vice-president & group head, corporate sector ratings, ICRA said: “Domestic steel demand registered a healthy sequential pick-up from December 2021 as construction activity gathered momentum, which, coupled with the low base of FY2021, helped close FY2022 with a double-digit growth of around 11%, a feat last achieved way back in FY2011. Supported by the Government’s large infrastructure spending plans, domestic steel demand is pegged to grow at a healthy 7-8% in FY2023. Further, the sanctions on Russia could open new export opportunities for Indian steel mills in geographies like Europe, the Middle East and the US. However, steelmakers will face input cost pressures in the near term as Russia remains a key global supplier of many steelmaking raw materials."

