Steel ministry moves SLP in SC to keep its BIS mandate even on intermediate steel products
Summary
Small businesses have been objecting to the Centre's notification on steel imports.
New Delhi: The Union steel ministry has moved the Supreme Court against a high court stay order on import curbs on steel that fall short of national standards, highlighting the plight of small businesses amid government's thrust for local manufacturing.
