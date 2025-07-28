“Compliance of BIS standards for intermediate product is required to ensure that the finished product is as per quality requirement given by BIS Standards. If this not done, a final product may be sub-standard. It is also to be noted that because of excess capacity and declining consumption in certain countries, there a is big possibility of dumping of substandard steel. As India is the only fast-growing large economy in the world, there is a very high possibility of cheap steel getting pushed into Indian market unless adequate measures are put in place for import of quality steel," a steel ministry spokesperson said in reply to a query mailed by Mint on 27 July. The query was mailed to the spokesperson as well as secretary in the ministry of steel.