Steel prices set to bend on weak season but freefall unlikely: Crisil

Then rising input costs added to the pain. Prices of international coking coal (f.o.b. Australia) rose 47% to $670 per tonne in three weeks from $455 per tonne in late February, 2022, due to the flooding of mines amid high demand from countries that traditionally imported from Russia. While coking coal prices have eased from their peaks, they continue to get support from strong demand at $500 per tonne, the Crisil report said.