Steelmakers pour on more investments, shaking off economic concerns

Steel Dynamics, which is ramping up production at a new $2 billion steel mill in southern Texas, jumped into the aluminum industry this week with a plan to build an aluminum rolling mill in the southeastern U.S. The $2.2 billion project will feature a rolling mill, with an annual capacity to produce 650,000 metric tons of aluminum sheet, and two satellite plants, including one in Mexico, that will melt aluminum scrap harvested by Steel Dynamics’ metals recycling unit. The company hasn’t yet announced the plants’ locations.