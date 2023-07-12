Economy
Stiff tax on gross revenue spooks online gaming cos
Summary
- Industry regulators and stakeholders expressed shock, saying the tax risks making online gaming businesses unviable in India
NEW DELHI : The Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council on Tuesday decided to tax online gaming companies at 28% of their gross revenue, or full face-value of transactions and entry fees paid by gamers, disappointing an industry that has lobbied for months to be taxed on its profit rather than revenue.
