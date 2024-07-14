Economy
A stormy night and a taxing conversation on the budget
Vivek Kaul 9 min read 14 Jul 2024, 05:53 PM IST
Summary
- The Union Budget is a week away. Will the finance minister cut income tax rates? ‘Experts’ are dissecting the many budget expectations through WhatsApp messages. But learning from WhatsApp forwards can be misleading. Read this piece instead—we explain how the taxes impact each one of us.
Mumbai: The sound of loud thunder and heavy rain woke up Vivaan. It was 2 am in the city that supposedly never sleeps. And nothing drove fear into him like thunder did.
