A stormy night and a taxing conversation on the budget

“Fair question. Now, companies spend money in moving goods around from their place of production to their place of demand. It costs them money to do so. They may hire trucks or railways to do this. Both railways and trucks owners spend money to buy diesel or electricity. So, they do end up paying indirect taxes. This cost is built into the price they charge companies to move around goods. The companies, in turn, build this into the price they charge their end customers. So, end consumers bear the cost of indirect taxes."