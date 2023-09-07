Govt to strengthen regulatory regime for distressed co valuers

Govt to strengthen regulatory regime for distressed co valuers2 min read 07 Sep 2023, 11:03 PM IST
From 1 February 2019, appointing any person other than a registered valuer for assessing the worth of an enterprise under the Code is made illegal and any fee paid in such cases will not be taken as the debt resolution or liquidation cost.
New Delhi: The regulatory framework for professionals valuing the assets of distressed companies will continue to be strengthened as a decision on whether to salvage an insolvent business or to liquidate it depends on the valuation of its assets, the ministry of corporate affairs said in its latest monthly update.