Strong capex will protect economy from geopolitical turmoil, finance ministry

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The ministry’s assessment points to the impact the surge in global commodity prices, if sustained, could inflict on India’s growth projections but highlights the inherently unsustainable nature of high commodity prices which could level off with higher supplies from outside Eurozone
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
NEW DELHI :
The Russia-Ukraine crisis has brought “an element of uncertainty" into India’s growth outlook for FY23 but the capital expenditure push given in the budget and the strong macroeconomic fundamentals will support growth and offer a cover against global political turmoil, finance ministry said on Tuesday in its monthly economic update.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
NEW DELHI :
The Russia-Ukraine crisis has brought “an element of uncertainty" into India’s growth outlook for FY23 but the capital expenditure push given in the budget and the strong macroeconomic fundamentals will support growth and offer a cover against global political turmoil, finance ministry said on Tuesday in its monthly economic update.
The ministry’s assessment points to the impact the surge in global commodity prices, if sustained, could inflict on India’s growth projections but highlights the inherently unsustainable nature of high commodity prices which could level off with higher supplies from outside Eurozone.
The ministry’s assessment points to the impact the surge in global commodity prices, if sustained, could inflict on India’s growth projections but highlights the inherently unsustainable nature of high commodity prices which could level off with higher supplies from outside Eurozone.
The ministry’s assessment of the geopolitical situation impacting growth outlook is significant given that the Economic Survey for 2022 presented in Parliament in January had projected an 8-8.5% growth in FY23 assuming that oil price will be in the range of $70-75 a barrel and an orderly liquidity withdrawal by major central banks. Oil price has seen a massive surge after the Russia-Ukraine crisis with the monthly average of Indian basket of crude crossing $107 a barrel in February.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Recent sharp increase in the price of crude oil, if sustained well into the new financial year, will pose downside risk to these growth estimates, the ministry said.
“Recent geopolitical developments have introduced an element of uncertainty into the economic growth and inflation outlooks in the new financial year. However, the budget with its capex orientation and prudent assumptions along with strong macroeconomic fundamentals will support growth and provides a floor to it amidst global political turmoil and likely higher volatility in financial markets," the ministry said.
It estimates that the Omicron variant of Covid-19, that peaked in the second half of January 2022, has had a negligible impact on the activity levels in the economy. Real GDP growth estimates for the December quarter of FY22 at 5.4%, is reflective of a strong growth momentum, which has been aided by rapid vaccination coverage and accommodative monetary and fiscal policy support. With the activity levels in February not dampening, it is unlikely that actual GDP prints of FY22 will be different from the levels indicated in the second advance estimates at 8.9%.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The geo-political crisis, however, is still evolving and these are early days to make a plausible forecast of its impact on India’s economy in the year ahead, the ministry said. The government estimates that international commodity prices are expected to level off early with higher supplies from outside the crisis zone. However, the impact on growth, inflation, current account and fiscal deficits will depend on the persistence of commodity prices at elevated levels, it said.