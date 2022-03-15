Strong capex will protect economy from geopolitical turmoil, finance ministry

It estimates that the Omicron variant of Covid-19, that peaked in the second half of January 2022, has had a negligible impact on the activity levels in the economy. Real GDP growth estimates for the December quarter of FY22 at 5.4%, is reflective of a strong growth momentum, which has been aided by rapid vaccination coverage and accommodative monetary and fiscal policy support. With the activity levels in February not dampening, it is unlikely that actual GDP prints of FY22 will be different from the levels indicated in the second advance estimates at 8.9%.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}