“Inflation in FY09 was 9.1% whereas in 2020-21, it was 6.2% as government took timely and effective supply-side measures to address supply disruptions caused by lockdowns. Centre’s fiscal deficit in FY09 was two and a half times that of Emerging Market and Developing Economies in Asia whereas in FY21, careful targeting and calibration has ensured that India’s fiscal deficit is comparable to its peers. Current account deficit at 2.3% of GDP in FY09 made external debt sustainability vulnerable whereas in FY21, India had a current account surplus of 0.9% of GDP. With forex reserves more than twice the level in FY21 than in FY09, aided by a tenfold increase in FDI from $8.3 billion to $80.1 billion and large net FPI inflows unlike the outflows earlier, a much greater conviction about India’s high potential growth is evident among global investors," it said.