‘Stronger bilateral ties emerging amid fading multilateral treaties’
India has been pushing for settling trade in Indian Rupee, which it started with buying oil from Russia last year
NEW DELHI : Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman backed the need for improved bilateral trade relations between India and Sri Lanka at a time when multilateral tie-ups were not working, and said that the country should look at opportunities for regional currency arrangements, food and energy security, in order to protect the country’s economy and prevent forex driven crisis.