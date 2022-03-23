STT collection surges 25% year-on-year so far this fiscal

STT levied at the rate of 0.1% to 0.001% depending on the nature of the security, has emerged as a key contributor to the exchequer even as capital market delivered attractive returns in recent years. Market volume growth also indicates the growing preference for financial savings linked to the capital market which is regarded as more risky compared to historic preferences for gold and property, which are considered safer. Greater retail participation is seen to be a buffer against market volatility induced by fund outflows due to external reasons.