Stuck Russian funds land in India’s T-bills3 min read 09 Aug 2023, 11:01 PM IST
Given India’s $43 billion trade deficit with Russia, exporters from the country are left with huge surpluses in their vostro accounts in India
Russian funds worth about $10-12 billion are estimated to have been invested in Indian government treasury bills in the year ended 31 March as a surge in trade deficit led to higher surpluses in the vostro accounts under the rupee trade settlement mechanism, treasury executives said.