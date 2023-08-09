Russian funds worth about $10-12 billion are estimated to have been invested in Indian government treasury bills in the year ended 31 March as a surge in trade deficit led to higher surpluses in the vostro accounts under the rupee trade settlement mechanism, treasury executives said.

Given India’s $43 billion trade deficit with Russia, exporters from the country are left with huge surpluses in their vostro accounts in India, the executives said. According to Reserve Bank of India (RBI) norms, excess balances can be invested in payments for projects and investments, government treasury bills and government securities.

While the quantum of investment is not available publicly, the $10-12 billion figure is an estimate provided by industry executives dealing in trade and settlements.

Treasury bills (T-bills) are short-term debt instruments issued by the government.

In July last year, RBI announced a mechanism allowing local traders to settle imports and exports in rupees. Under the mechanism, Indian importers can make payments in rupees that will be credited to the vostro account of the correspondent bank of the partner country. Similarly, Indian exporters will be paid the proceeds in rupees from the balances in the vostro account.

“The quantum of oil imports from Russia has substantially gone up, leading to higher rupee balances in vostro accounts of Russian exporters. Given that excess balances can only be invested in sovereign securities and not in corporate debt, it is likely moving into T-bills," said Venkatakrishnan Srinivasan, managing partner, Rockfort Fincap Llp, a financial advisory firm.

That is because, Srinivasan added, treasury bills have a shorter investment horizon than dated securities.

India imported crude worth $31 billion from Russia in FY23, as against $2.5 billion in the previous year and $900 million in FY21, data from the commerce ministry showed.

Aggregate imports jumped almost five times from the previous fiscal year as India purchased huge quantities of crude from Russia, which faced multiple sanctions—being barred from the SWIFT payment system and seeing its forex reserves frozen—after it invaded Ukraine in February last year.

This led to the widening of the trade deficit with Russia to $43 billion in FY23, as against $6.6 billion and $2.8 billion in FY22 and FY21, respectively.

A Bloomberg report said in June that the trade gap with India is forcing Russia to accumulate up to $1 billion each month in rupee assets that remain stranded outside the country.

“Our guesstimate is that Russia would have pumped $10-12 billion into Indian T-bills by looking at the uncompetitive bids for these instruments," said the treasury head of a private bank. He added that the short-term tenure of the papers made them an ‘expedient’ investment proposition.

Another market official said a question loomed over incremental investments in T-bills as Russia is now desirous of payments in other currencies in their trade with India, given its massive trade surplus. To be sure, the value of Russian oil imports as a percentage of total oil imports jumped from 19% in FY23 to 36% in the June quarter of the current fiscal.

“The guesstimates of $10-12 billion being invested in T-bills in the previous fiscal year doing the rounds are likely to be true," said Piyush Garg, chief investment officer (fixed income and equity), ICICI Securities.

“But, that seems like a one-off now because Russia wants payments in yuan in exchange for the oil that India imports from it. It runs a massive trade surplus of $40 billion-plus with India, making it unfeasible to hold rupee reserves, given the large trade surplus," Garg added.

Meanwhile, Reuters reported in May that India and Russia had suspended plans to settle bilateral trade in rupees after months of negotiations failed to convince Russia to keep rupees in its coffers.

The report cited two Indian government officials and a source with direct knowledge of the matter.

ram.sahgal@livemint.com