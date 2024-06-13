Stung by past mistakes, a wary Fed takes its time
Nick Timiraos , The Wall Street Journal 4 min read 13 Jun 2024, 04:38 PM IST
SummaryJerome Powell’s approach on inflation forecasts and rate cuts amounts to “trust, but verify.”
Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s approach to cutting interest rates based on forecasts that inflation will continue moving lower could be summed up by the phrase “Trust, but verify."
