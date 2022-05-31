Subsuming fuel in GST desirable step: Debroy

Twenty-five years is a long period. If we just make a mechanical projection, in 2047, India’s per capita income will be in today’s dollars, around $10,000 ($20,000 in the best case scenario). The size of India’s GDP will be around $20 trillion. This requires a certain rate of growth. As economies grow, there is a tendency for growth to taper. That is, if we start with 7.5%, by the time we approach 2047, it will slow to perhaps 4.5%. If, as citizens, we look at the template for the next 25 years, we need to look beyond just Union and state governments, and we need to look at the Constitution; we need to look at the functioning of the judiciary; we need to look at the functioning of the legislature, and we need to look at the present structure of the Union and state relations. We need to ask from the point of governance—I am answering in the context of the next 25 years, not in the context of 2024—how many states do we need? Should we have a new state reorganization commission? I cannot aspire to have a $20,000 per capita income country if the legal system holds us back and if the legislature is not as productive as it should be. At a broad-brush level, we need to redefine the relationship between the Union and the states. We need to redefine it from the point of taxation. Which are the items on which government should be spending, what is the level of government which should be spending it because decentralization is not just about the Centre and states, it is also about decentralization within the state—all of these things have to be part of our discourse and debate.