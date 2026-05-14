Behind India's abrupt sugar export ban, a worry over sufficient stocks

The government fears that sugar production may not be enough to comfortably meet local demand for the second consecutive year, especially as consumption remains high and weather uncertainties persist. India consumes roughly 28-29 million tonnes of sugar annually. Amiya Chandra, former additional DGFT and trade adviser at the agriculture ministry, said the export ban has been enforced to keep domestic prices under check by maintaining price stability in the domestic market, as any increase in domestic prices during the festive season and ahead of upcoming state elections in Uttar Pradesh and Punjab could have a major political impact. The ban is also being viewed from the perspective of securing the country’s energy goals by ensuring adequate availability of sugarcane by-products and keeping ethanol-based facilities operational through continued diversion of molasses for ethanol production.