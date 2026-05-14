Behind India's abrupt sugar export ban, a worry over sufficient stocks

India on Wednesday banned exports of raw, white and refined sugar till 30 September 2026, marking a sharp shift from the earlier “restricted” export regime to a “prohibited” category. However, the government has exempted exports to the US and the European Union under existing quota arrangements. Also, certain consignments already in the shipment pipeline are exempt, including cargo already loaded, shipments cleared by customs and exports under specific tariff-rate quotas. The export ban will not impact government-to-government exports either. The immediate trigger is the concern over domestic availability and inflation. Mint explains the reasons behind the ban and its implications on the sugar industry.
India on Wednesday banned exports of raw, white and refined sugar till 30 September 2026, marking a sharp shift from the earlier “restricted” export regime to a “prohibited” category. However, the government has exempted exports to the US and the European Union under existing quota arrangements. Also, certain consignments already in the shipment pipeline are exempt, including cargo already loaded, shipments cleared by customs and exports under specific tariff-rate quotas. The export ban will not impact government-to-government exports either. The immediate trigger is the concern over domestic availability and inflation. Mint explains the reasons behind the ban and its implications on the sugar industry.
What is the total anticipated production in 2025-26?
India’s domestic sugar consumption is estimated at around 28 million tonnes annually. According to the Indian Sugar and Bio-energy Manufacturers Association (Isma), sugar production in the 2025-26 sugar season reached 27.528 million tonnes as of 30 April 2026, compared with 25.649 million tonnes in the corresponding period last year, marking an increase of about 7%. Only five sugar mills remained operational as of 30 April, against 19 mills during the same period a year ago. Industry executives expect total sugar production for the ongoing season to touch around 28 million tonnes, while opening stock levels are estimated at nearly 5 million tonnes.
What is the total anticipated production in 2025-26?
India’s domestic sugar consumption is estimated at around 28 million tonnes annually. According to the Indian Sugar and Bio-energy Manufacturers Association (Isma), sugar production in the 2025-26 sugar season reached 27.528 million tonnes as of 30 April 2026, compared with 25.649 million tonnes in the corresponding period last year, marking an increase of about 7%. Only five sugar mills remained operational as of 30 April, against 19 mills during the same period a year ago. Industry executives expect total sugar production for the ongoing season to touch around 28 million tonnes, while opening stock levels are estimated at nearly 5 million tonnes.
On exports, the Centre has allocated a quota of 2 million tonnes for the current season. Industry representatives said nearly 700,000 tonnes have already been shipped, while another 100,000 tonnes have been contracted. They added that any immediate restriction on exports could reinforce concerns of policy unpredictability in global markets, with buyers closely watching India’s trade stance.
Why did India suddenly ban sugar exports?
The government fears that sugar production may not be enough to comfortably meet local demand for the second consecutive year, especially as consumption remains high and weather uncertainties persist. India consumes roughly 28-29 million tonnes of sugar annually. Amiya Chandra, former additional DGFT and trade adviser at the agriculture ministry, said the export ban has been enforced to keep domestic prices under check by maintaining price stability in the domestic market, as any increase in domestic prices during the festive season and ahead of upcoming state elections in Uttar Pradesh and Punjab could have a major political impact. The ban is also being viewed from the perspective of securing the country’s energy goals by ensuring adequate availability of sugarcane by-products and keeping ethanol-based facilities operational through continued diversion of molasses for ethanol production.
According to Rachit Mehta, vice-president & sector head, Icra Ltd, it will also curb any major increase in domestic prices and ensure domestic availability, amid expectations of lower sugar closing inventory and next year’s production.
The government had earlier permitted sugar exports of up to 2 million mt for SY2026 considering strong recovery expected in the sugar production in the current season, thereby supporting domestic demand-supply position and sugar prices. “However, net sugar production, post ethanol diversion, is likely to remain around 28 million mt, which is lower than earlier expectations. Considering the domestic consumption of 28.3 mt and export of 0.7 million mt (already done), the closing sugar stock level is expected to remain around 4.3 million tonnes by September 2026, which is about two months of consumption, indicating slightly lower sugar inventory levels compared to previous years,' said Mehta.
Further, SY2027 season is expected to be impacted by El Nino, which may result in lower sugar production for the season. The Centre also wants to avoid a spike in food inflation ahead of the festive season later this year. Sugar prices have already been firming up in wholesale markets.
To which countries does India export white sugar?
India, the world’ second-largest sugar producer, exports white sugar to several countries such as Somalia, Sudan, Afghanistan, Sri Lanka, Djibouti, UAE, Libya and Tanzania, depending on global demand and trade agreements. These countries import Indian white sugar due to its competitive pricing and reliable supply. India’s sugar exports are influenced by international sugar prices, domestic production levels, and government policies such as export quotas and duties.
What will be the impact on sugar mills?
Economists are of the view that the move is aimed at preventing a spike in retail sugar prices ahead of the festive season and maintaining sufficient buffer stocks; however, it is negative for sugar mills. "The government imposed a ban to contain domestic food inflation and ensure adequate supplies in the local market amid concerns over tightening production; however, it would impact the bottomlines of the sugar mills," said Ashok Gulati, economist at the Indian Council for Research on International Economic Relations (Icrier). On Thursday, shares of listed sugar companies fell following the announcement, reflecting investor concerns over lower export earnings and rising policy uncertainty in the sector.
What would be the impact on exports?
Globally, the ban is expected to tighten sugar supplies. International sugar prices rose immediately after the announcement. Countries such as Brazil, Cuba and Thailand could gain market share in Asia and Africa. The move may also reinforce concerns among global buyers about India’s policy unpredictability, especially in agricultural exports. Biswajit Dhar, former professor at the Centre for Economic Studies and Planning, Jawaharlal Nehru University, believes that the move could affect India’s reliability as a consistent food supplier, and may result in a loss of export opportunities for the country, which is a major sugar exporter to African nations and neighbouring countries.
Sugar exports were under the ‘free’ category before June 2022, after which the government shifted them to the ‘restricted’ category, requiring official approvals and export quotas to safeguard domestic supplies and control prices. India’s sugar exports had risen sharply during the years prior to the restrictions, increasing from $803.91 million in FY18 to $1.35 billion in FY19, $1.96 billion in FY20 and $2.78 billion in FY21. Exports further surged to $4.58 billion in FY22 and peaked at $5.74 billion in FY23 amid strong global demand and higher international prices. However, exports declined significantly thereafter, falling to $2.77 billion in FY24, $2.16 billion in FY25 and $2.09 billion in FY26 following tighter export controls, concerns over domestic availability and diversions for ethanol.
Retail sugar price increased by about 1.77% year-on-year, rising from ₹45.83 per kg a year ago to ₹46.64 per kg on 13 May 2026. However, a month back, sugar price was ₹46.51/kg.