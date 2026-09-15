Sugar to eggs: A domino effect cooking in El Niño heat

New Delhi: The phrase ‘confess the corn’ is an American adage of 19th century vintage. It means admitting a mistake or, at the least, acknowledging an error. The exact origin of the phrase is unclear, though some sources point to a debate in the US Congress around corn that was either exported or fed to pigs. Here is an example from a New York daily (Spirit of the Times, 1942): “Your honor, I confess the corn. I was royally drunk.”
India’s farm commodity market is heading to its own ‘confess the corn’ moment. True to the original phrase, corn or maize is a protagonist to watch out for. So are a host of fellow crops: sugar, rice and soy. In a way, this can turn into a potboiler with some bad actors, like a venerable El Niño lowering monsoon rains, thrown in.
We know how it began. But we don’t know how it may end.
The story so far: in recent months sugar prices have shot up by a staggering 40% on-year. This is because last year’s sugarcane crop was damaged by both excess rains and a freak fungus, red-rot disease, which lowered yields. Yet, sugar mills painted a rosy outlook. Sugar was diverted to make ethanol for blending in petrol and some of it was even exported. Sugar prices rose sharply from ₹49 at the end of July to ₹65 per kg at the end of August, just ahead of the festive season when demand spikes.
No one yet has ‘confessed the corn’, or admitted to overestimating the availability of the sugarcane crop by a wide margin. The Indian Sugar and Bio-energy Manufacturers Association, or ISMA, lowered its gross output forecast for sugarcane from nearly 35 million tonnes in July last year to 34.4 mt in November, and further down to 31 mt last month. These estimates, for the sugar supply year 2025-26 (October-September), are gross numbers that include sugar used to produce ethanol and for exports.
About 25% of India’s ethanol supply is manufactured using sugarcane-based feedstock, with the rest coming from grains, particularly maize, the ministry of consumer affairs, food and public distribution said in a statement in August. It became more important to ensure adequate ethanol production as India made E20 petrol—20% ethanol and 80% conventional petrol—the standard across the country from 1 April 2026.
But even as the overall sugarcane output dropped, more than 3 mt of it was used to make ethanol in 2025-26, while 0.8 mt was exported, as per ISMA and the food ministry. The diversion for ethanol had followed upbeat sugarcane production estimates. If the early estimates were closer to reality, the shortage and sharp spike in retail sugar prices may have been avoided, said Siraj Hussain, former agriculture secretary.
ISMA, in a statement issued on 2 September, denied any structural deficit in sugar supply and stated that the industry was equipped to satisfy every pocket of demand.
Yet, the combination of lower sugarcane output and diversion for ethanol could trigger a domino effect impacting seemingly unrelated sectors.
Consider this: with deficit rains affecting the cane crop currently in the fields, next season’s output is likely to take a hit. No agency has yet offered any production estimate for next year, but industry insiders and experts are certain that in the coming season (2026-27) beginning October, sugar will not be allowed for manufacturing ethanol.
In effect, it will fall on corn or maize to do the heavy lifting in ethanol production. That means higher demand for corn. But then, corn output is also likely to be smaller this year (2026-27) due to lower planted area and sub-par yields caused by deficit rains, as per poultry and ethanol industry insiders.
“It’s going to be a hand-to-mouth situation for the ethanol industry,” warns Chandra Kumar Jain, president of Grain Ethanol Manufacturers Association (GEMA), a biofuel industry lobby. Jain estimates that maize requirement for ethanol will rise by 40–50% next year (assuming the quantity of rice supplied remains the same). Because maize will have to fill the void left by sugar.
Now, corn is a major energy source for India’s growing poultry industry, a market estimated to be over ₹2.6 trillion in 2025. Corn prices have already touched new highs ahead of harvest. Meanwhile, soybean meal, another major input for the animal feed industry, has also turned costlier, owing to a global increase in oilseed prices.
Which means the poultry sector is up for a major cost spike.
For consumers, this will likely translate into higher prices for items like eggs and chicken meat.