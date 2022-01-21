NEW DELHI : Chartered accountants should suggest ways to attract maximum foreign investments into the micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), road transport and highways minister Nitin Gadkari said on Thursday.

Addressing a virtual conference on digital and sustainable economy organised by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI), Gadkari said that with innovative approach, more foreign investment could come into the MSME sector which is a big contributor to exports from India.

“Indian MSMEs are giving excellent viability and income to investors. It is also time for our country to attract foreign investment into the sector and this is where the role of chartered accountants is very important. I would request the chartered accountants community to suggest ways and innovative approach to attract maximum foreign investment into the MSME sector," a statement from ICAI said quoting from Gadkari’s address.

“To make India Atmanirbhar (self reliant), we are trying to accelerate the growth rate of our economy. There is a huge potential for Indian entrepreneurs in the global market and this offers an appropriate opportunity for India. The role of Chartered Accountants is important here as they understand the problems of the economy and can guide the country as to how to increase our exports and decrease our imports," the minister said.

