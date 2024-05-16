Summer crops in trouble as scorching heat sucks up reservoir waters
India's weather bureau, however, has forecast heavy to very heavy or extreme rain in Kerala between Saturday and Monday
NEW DELHI : Sowing of crucial summer crops as well as yields of some winter crops this year have been affected with water levels at India’s 150 major reservoirs depleting further to 25% of their total capacity, leaving farmers hoping that the forecast of a normal monsoon will bear fruit.