Spurned by Schengen, Indians are being swayed by the lure of liberal visas
SummaryOutbound tourism from India is rebounding with a surge in bookings to destinations such as Thailand, Sri Lanka, and Malaysia that offer easy visa procedures
NEW DELHI : Radihika Khanijo is busy planning vacations this summer for a few uber wealthy clients to a destination that hadn’t been on her luxury travel firm’s radar ever before: South Korea. The Asian country is suddenly on the map of Indian travellers, says the founder of Welgrow Travel, and part of the reason is its easy visa process.