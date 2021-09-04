Supply bottlenecks in Asia worsening again: Nomura

“We believe this softness could be due to both demand- and supply-side factors. On the demand front, global growth is moderating after a stellar H1, especially in the US and China. Additionally, supply chain bottlenecks have worsened because of the spread of the delta variant in Asia, resulting in raw materials shortages, port congestion and the unavailability of containers, further worsening chip shortages," said Nomura in a separate note.