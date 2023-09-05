Supply shocks are more frequent and have profound implications on inflation management, says RBI Governor Das1 min read 05 Sep 2023, 05:20 PM IST
RBI Governor Das says supply shocks impact inflation management, RBI focused on bringing inflation to 4%. Banking system remains healthy.
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das at a lecture at Delhi School of Economics said that supply shocks are more frequent and have profound implications on inflation management, news agency PTI reported.
