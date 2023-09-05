comScore
Supply shocks are more frequent and have profound implications on inflation management, says RBI Governor Das
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das at a lecture at Delhi School of Economics said that supply shocks are more frequent and have profound implications on inflation management, news agency PTI reported.

Further, according to the PTI news report, he stated that RBI would be watchful of second round impact of inflation getting generalised, and would remain focused on bringing inflation to 4%.

Shaktikanta Das noted that vegetable prices, which had spurt inflation to 7.4 pc in July, have started to ease.

‘Low, stable inflation regime helps households, businesses plan long-term savings and investments,’ said Das according to the PTI news report.

Das added that banking system remains resilient, healthy with improved capital ratio, asset quality and profitability. 

“Every six months the Reserve Bank comes out with a monetary policy report which broadly captures the way the monetary policy has evolved, the way the macroeconomic situation has evolved over the previous six months.

To take a real-life analogy, the conduct of monetary policy is like driving a car on a road with potential ditches and speed bumps. The driver needs to see them ahead and in time to regulate the speed of his car and to negotiate the ditch or the speed bump smoothly... In other words, monetary policy has to be forward-looking. The rearview mirror can lead to policy errors...," said RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das.

(more to come)

Updated: 05 Sep 2023, 05:20 PM IST
