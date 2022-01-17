The combination of pandemic-related supply constraints and strong global demand for goods has led to bottlenecks and disrupted supply chains. Supply issues should continue to damp growth and boost inflation in the near term, Commerzbank says.

In recent weeks, overall supply bottlenecks haven’t changed much on balance, economists at the German bank say. In maritime transport, congestion remains a problem and freight rates remain high. While prices for wood have fallen, memory chips and aluminum have become more expensive, they say. In all, supply issues are likely to continue to damp growth, Commerzbank says.

“The outlook for growth depends to a large degree on whether the supply constraints will be eased or not," BNP Paribas’s group chief economist William de Vijlder says.

Recent purchasing managers index data suggest we might have seen the worst of the supply disruption, according to de Vijlder. In the eurozone and the U.S., the percentage of companies that are facing rising input prices and are contemplating increasing their output prices has started to decline. Also, delivery lags are shortening.

This suggests that price pressures seem to be abating, while staying at very elevated levels, de Vijlder says.

