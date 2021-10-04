Nomura remains watchful of supply-side disruptions. “September auto sales were bogged down by chip shortages, and India has joined a number of countries in reporting shortages of coal. With power demand likely to rise from a continued economic normalization and upcoming festive sales, supply-side disruptions pose an important downside risk to growth momentum in the near term," it said.

The Nomura India Business Resumption Index eased to 103.1 for the week ended 3 October from a record high of 105.3 the previous week.

The Apple driving index corrected 11.4 percentage points (pp) during the period, while the Google retail & recreation mobility index fell 0.4 pp, marking the second week of contraction, although the workplace index rose a robust 3.6 pp. Power demand was flat after a 0.8% week-on-week rise, while labour participation rate fell to 39.2% from 41.3%.

Among other indicators, GST e-way bills underwhelmed in September, although railway freight revenues improved. While the record high September trade deficit was led by unusually high oil imports, core imports--a bellwether of domestic demand--also contributed.

Meanwhile, India’s merchandise trade deficit rose to a record high of $22.9 billion in September from $13.8 billion in August, led by a sharp increase in imports, primarily of oil, while exports softened.

"The increase in oil imports was not due to price effects but rather reflects a sharp jump in import volumes, despite a more gradual domestic recovery. We believe this may have been due to lagged/bunched up oil import contracts or inventory restocking and see this as anomalous," said Nomura.

According to Nomura, the underlying trend of the widening trade and current account deficit is likely to continue, driven by higher oil and other global commodity prices, the domestic growth upcycle and an overhang on exports due to global supply bottlenecks in the near term and softer demand next year.

Nomura expects the current account to swing from a surplus of 0.9% of GDP in Q2 to a deficit of 1.8% of GDP in Q3 2021 (July-September). It estimates a current account deficit at 1.3% of GDP in FY22 after a surplus of 0.9% in FY21, although capital flows should be adequate to ensure a robust balance of payments surplus.

