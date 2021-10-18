Supply-side issues like coal and chip shortage may limit production at a time when demand is seeing a robust rebound, risking higher inflation, according to Nomura.

“Even as demand is recovering, supply bottlenecks have emerged as a bigger constraint. Coal shortages are resulting in supply disruptions to non-power customers, while chip shortages have hurt passenger vehicle sales during the festive season. As supply struggles to tango with demand, we see higher inflation as a bigger risk," said Nomura.

The Nomura India Business Resumption Index rose to an all-time high of 108.8 for the week ending 17 October from 105 in the prior week with a broad-based rise across most sub-components.

Mobility indices rose sharply ahead of the festive season. The Apple driving index jumped 14.1 percentage points (pp) over the week, while Google workplace and retail & recreation indices rose by 2.7 pp and 3.1 pp, respectively. The labour participation rate rose to 41.6% from 40.4%, while power demand fell 1.7% week-on-week after rising 0.3% in the prior week.

The pace of vaccination has fallen in October, but India will cross the milestone of administering one billion vaccine doses this week, Nomura said. About 20.5% of the population is fully vaccinated and 50.4% have received at least one dose, which is enabling reopening and has boosted mobility. With domestic flights allowed to operate at full capacity from today, the transportation sector should get a further boost, Nomura added.

Meanwhile, in a separate note Nomura said that lower food inflation and base effects hide sticky core inflation and it expects policy normalisation to continue. India’s CPI inflation moderated to 4.3% year-on-year in September from 5.3% in August.

Despite upside risks, Nomura expects headline inflation in October to come in lower than the September reading owing to an exceptionally favourable base effect masking these underlying pressures.

“Growth remains caught between demand-side tailwinds and supply-side headwinds. Ongoing vaccinations, easy financial conditions, government’s capex spending and normal monsoons should help ensure that the cyclical growth recovery remains intact. However, there are some signs of growth fatigue, but these mainly reflect supply-side bottlenecks like shortages of semiconductors and coal," it said.

Nomura maintains baseline view of a 40 basis points (bps) reverse repo rate hike at the December meeting, with some risk that it may be delivered in two steps (December and February). It expects a change in stance and repo rate hikes (Q1 2022), with 75 bps of cumulative repo and reverse repo rate hikes in 2022.

