SC ruling on reporting cash deals above ₹2 lakh empowers taxman, may deter litigation in civil suits
SummaryExperts said the Supreme Court's ruling requiring reporting of significant cash transactions could discourage genuine litigants from seeking justice, as it increases scrutiny from the Income Tax Department and may lead to penalties for cash-based dealings.
A recent Supreme Court ruling requiring lower courts to report civil suits and property registration documents involving cash transactions of ₹2 lakh or more to the Income Tax Department is expected to increase scrutiny in property and financial disputes, legal and taxation experts told Mint.