Consumption data exposes the depths of India’s caste divide
SummaryThe top court recently held that marginalized caste and tribal groups are heterogenous and may need sub-quotas. But the official consumption survey data suggests there’s more to it than meets the eye.
Last month, the Supreme Court allowed states to sub-classify the broader scheduled caste (SC) and scheduled tribe (ST) groupings to determine sub-quotas. The rationale is that these groups are ‘not homogenous’; some particularly disadvantaged sub-groups may need greater protection. The latest consumption spending survey gives us a sneak peek into some data that could help us stitch together how well this adds up.