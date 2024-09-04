Consumption data exposes the depths of India’s caste divide

Unequal representation

Another aspect related to the persistence of caste-based inequality in India is the representation of caste groups among economic classes and positions of power. Roughly 10% of the population sampled in the HCES belongs to the STs, 20% to the SCs, 45% to the OBCs, and 25% are the ‘Others’. In a casteless society, each national decile would have representation from the four social groups in line with their population share (i.e. among the poorest 10% Indians, 10% would be STs, 20% would be SCs, and so on). But the data shows that the SC/STs are overrepresented among the poor, and ‘Others’ are overrepresented among the rich.